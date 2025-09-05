Amari Cooper girlfriend: Who is Destiny Jones? All on retired WR's beau

Amaari Cooper is one of the NFL's most recognizable wide receivers, having played alongside star quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Josh Allen. However, when it comes to his personal life, he kept things out of the spotlight. The Buffalo Bills' player has kept his relationship with girlfriend Destiny Jones as private as possible. Amari Cooper is dating Destiny Jones.(@NFL/X)

About Destiny Jones

Cooper's girlfriend, Jones, was born in Westland, Virginia, as Destiny De Monica Jones and has two siblings, Duane and Devonta, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. She harboured a love for dance as she was growing up and won national competitions. She became a part of the Stingettes squad at Alabama State University after high school.

In a profile about herself, Jones wrote, “I was a part of Alabama State Marching Band where I was a ‘Stingette’ dancer, able to use my platform to encourage other young women to go after their dreams.”

She added, “I was also President of Pinky Promise, a Christian organization of women whose promise is to honor God with their bodies and their lives. That also led me to reach out into my community in Montgomery Alabama and start My Sisters keepsake where I also empower young women to honor themselves to highest form, we also volunteered at Salvation Army," as per the media outlet.

At the ASU, after completing her undergraduate studies in psychiatry, Jones went on to earn her Master's degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from Holy Names University. Later, she began working as a therapist at the Family Service Counseling and Community Resource Center (FSCC)in San Francisco. Cooper's girlfriend is also a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.