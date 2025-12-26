Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: What happened to Lions WR vs Vikings? Scary scenes emerge

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 06:30 am IST
Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings(Getty Images via AFP)
Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings(Getty Images via AFP)

Amon-Ra St Brown injury news: The Detroit Lions could be without their top wide receiver in Week 18, their final game of the season

Amon-Ra St Brown injury news: The Detroit Lions could be without their top wide receiver in Week 18, their final game of the season. Amon-Ra St Brown went down during the Christmas game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. He was seen struggling with his right knee.

Amon-Ra St Brown injury update

In a positive update for the Lions, St Brown walked into the medical tent in his own power. Specifics are still not clear. The 26-year-old did not return to the game. He was already dealing with a knee issue and was listed as questionable before the Vikings game.

Coming into Christmas, St Brown led the Lions in targets (144), receptions (98), receiving yards (1,194) and receiving touchdowns (11). He was just named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Detroit Lions depth chart

Offense

WR — Jameson Williams, Tom Kennedy

WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett

LT — Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper

LG — Kayode Awosika, Miles Frazier

C — Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon

RG — Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese

RT — Penei Sewell

TE — Shane Zylstra, Anthony Firkser

WR — Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

QB — Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

Defense

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat

DL — Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo

DL — DJ Reader, Roy Lopez

EDGE — Marcus Davenport, Tyler Lacy

LB — Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

LB — Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard

LB — Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske

CB — D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside

CB — Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Arthur Maulet

S — Avonte Maddox, Daniel Thomas

S — Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Jalen Mills

Special Teams

K — Jake Bates

H — Jack Fox

P — Jack Fox

LS — Hogan Hatten

PR — Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy

KR — Jacob Saylors, Tom Kennedy

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: What happened to Lions WR vs Vikings? Scary scenes emerge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On