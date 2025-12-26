Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: What happened to Lions WR vs Vikings? Scary scenes emerge

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings(Getty Images via AFP) Amon-Ra St Brown injury news: The Detroit Lions could be without their top wide receiver in Week 18, their final game of the season Amon-Ra St Brown injury news: The Detroit Lions could be without their top wide receiver in Week 18, their final game of the season. Amon-Ra St Brown went down during the Christmas game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. He was seen struggling with his right knee.

Amon-Ra St Brown injury update

In a positive update for the Lions, St Brown walked into the medical tent in his own power. Specifics are still not clear. The 26-year-old did not return to the game. He was already dealing with a knee issue and was listed as questionable before the Vikings game.

Coming into Christmas, St Brown led the Lions in targets (144), receptions (98), receiving yards (1,194) and receiving touchdowns (11). He was just named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Detroit Lions depth chart

Offense

WR — Jameson Williams, Tom Kennedy

WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett

LT — Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper

LG — Kayode Awosika, Miles Frazier

C — Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon

RG — Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese

RT — Penei Sewell

TE — Shane Zylstra, Anthony Firkser

WR — Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

QB — Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

Defense

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat

DL — Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo

DL — DJ Reader, Roy Lopez

EDGE — Marcus Davenport, Tyler Lacy

LB — Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

LB — Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard

LB — Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske

CB — D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside

CB — Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Arthur Maulet

S — Avonte Maddox, Daniel Thomas

S — Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Jalen Mills

Special Teams

K — Jake Bates

H — Jack Fox

P — Jack Fox

LS — Hogan Hatten

PR — Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy

KR — Jacob Saylors, Tom Kennedy