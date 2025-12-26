Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: What happened to Lions WR vs Vikings? Scary scenes emerge
Amon-Ra St Brown injury news: The Detroit Lions could be without their top wide receiver in Week 18, their final game of the season
Amon-Ra St Brown injury news: The Detroit Lions could be without their top wide receiver in Week 18, their final game of the season. Amon-Ra St Brown went down during the Christmas game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. He was seen struggling with his right knee.
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update
In a positive update for the Lions, St Brown walked into the medical tent in his own power. Specifics are still not clear. The 26-year-old did not return to the game. He was already dealing with a knee issue and was listed as questionable before the Vikings game.
Coming into Christmas, St Brown led the Lions in targets (144), receptions (98), receiving yards (1,194) and receiving touchdowns (11). He was just named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.
Detroit Lions depth chart
Offense
WR — Jameson Williams, Tom Kennedy
WR — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett
LT — Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper
LG — Kayode Awosika, Miles Frazier
C — Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon
RG — Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese
RT — Penei Sewell
TE — Shane Zylstra, Anthony Firkser
WR — Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa
QB — Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
RB — Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
Defense
EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyrus Wheat
DL — Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo
DL — DJ Reader, Roy Lopez
EDGE — Marcus Davenport, Tyler Lacy
LB — Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez
LB — Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard
LB — Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske
CB — D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside
CB — Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Arthur Maulet
S — Avonte Maddox, Daniel Thomas
S — Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Jalen Mills
Special Teams
K — Jake Bates
H — Jack Fox
P — Jack Fox
LS — Hogan Hatten
PR — Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy
KR — Jacob Saylors, Tom Kennedy
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.