Angel Reese reveals main reason she joined the Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream made headlines in April after completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Angel Reese, the league’s leading rebounder, in exchange for two first-round draft picks. Since then, Reese has already shown why the franchise was willing to make such a significant move, producing multiple double-doubles despite the team suffering a loss to defending champions Las Vegas Aces.

Angel Reese's move to Atlanta Dream was driven by player development system under the head coach. (Getty Images via AFP)

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However, Reese’s departure from the Chicago Sky came as a surprise to many fans. Still, the 23-year-old’s decision did not appear to be impulsive, as she seemingly made the move with a clear mindset and based on observations that influenced her choice. something she herself has now revealed.

The Atlanta Dream star spoke to the media during what appeared to be a practice session ahead of the team’s Friday night matchup against the Dallas Wings.

She explained that one of the main reasons behind choosing the franchise this season was the influence of coach Karl Smesko and the positive impact she noticed he had on players.

Angel Reese drawn to player development system

“Looking at last year, I mean the success that they had under one year with Karl… I was just seeing how the player development was for (Karl Smesko) and how he developed Naz (Hillmon) in one year and how I wanted that,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Karl Smesko joined the Atlanta Dream in 2024 and guided the franchise to the best record in the Eastern Conference while finishing third overall in the 2025 WNBA standings. Players like Naz Hillmon showed noticeable improvement under his system. She raised her scoring average from 5.6 points in 2024 to 8.8 points per game last season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karl Smesko joined the Atlanta Dream in 2024 and guided the franchise to the best record in the Eastern Conference while finishing third overall in the 2025 WNBA standings. Players like Naz Hillmon showed noticeable improvement under his system. She raised her scoring average from 5.6 points in 2024 to 8.8 points per game last season. {{/usCountry}}

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Reese, who endured difficult seasons with the Chicago Sky since her rookie campaign in 2024 and missed the playoffs, appeared to see strong positives in joining Karl Smesko’s system for understandable reasons.

Also read: Angel Reese opens up on Paige Bueckers friendship amid Atlanta's win vs Wings

However, she also made it clear that her decision was driven by one major goal. competing for and winning a championship. “l wanna win a WNBA championship no matter what it looks like for me,” she said.

Reese is currently averaging 10.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game and is set to take the court for the fourth time in a home game for the Atlanta Dream on Friday. She will likely aim to continue her push toward the ultimate goal of strengthening the Dream’s championship campaign.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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