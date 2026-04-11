Anthony Davis shares fan letter after joining Dallas Mavericks; ‘boos not for you’

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis has opened up about a surprising and unsettling moment following his high-profile move involving Luka Doncic, revealing that he received an anonymous letter from a fan shortly after arriving in Dallas. Anthony Davis shared the contents of an anonymous letter left at his hotel. (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking about the incident, Davis said the note was left at his hotel door on his very first night in the city, adding a dramatic twist to an already intense transition period. According to ClutchPoints, the NBA star described the moment in detail.

What the letter said Recalling the incident, Davis explained how he discovered the message after checking into his hotel.

“I get to Dallas, and I check into the hotel… it was one of those cards by the door,” he said.

He then revealed the contents of the note, which reflected both support and a warning from a Mavericks fan:

“Dear AD, hope you’re liking your time in Dallas. Here in Dallas, we love Dirk, BBQ, the Cowboys, and Luka. What we love more than all of that is championships…”

The letter also carried a striking message about fan expectations:

“The boos you’re going to hear are not for you.”

Davis noted that the message was not signed, which adds mystery around it.

A ‘chilling’ welcome to Dallas The 10-time All-Star described the experience as unusual and intense, particularly given the context of the blockbuster trade that brought him to the Mavericks.

According to Yahoo sports, Davis acknowledged that receiving such a note immediately after arriving signaled the pressure and expectations he would face in his new environment.

The trade itself, centered around Luka Doncic, was one of the most talked-about moves in recent NBA history. The boos were a message from the frustrated Mavericks fans towards the team’s front office. The reaction to Luka Doncic's departure was massive. They loved Luka, who led the team to the 2024 final.

Anthony also revealed a call that he received from Nico Harrison, the former GM of Mavericks, after his trade, he said, in The Draymond Green Show.

Fan expectations and pressure The contents of the letter show the culture surrounding Dallas basketball, where success and championship aspirations remain central to fan identity.

By changing icons, local culture and ultimately championships, the message underscored the standards Davis is expected to meet as part of the franchise’s new era.

While the tone of the letter blended encouragement with realism, it also highlighted the emotional intensity that often accompanies major trades in the NBA

By Roshan Tony