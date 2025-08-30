Antony's move to Manchester United in jeopardy as Betis withdraws proposal; 'We can't afford the…'

Antony's planned transfer from Real Betis to Manchester United has halted when the La Liga team announced they had withdrew their offer for the winger. However, United sources earlier told ESPN that the proposal had been approved. Real Betis has retracted their offer for Antony, halting his transfer to Manchester United(Getty Images)

A new twist took place on Friday when Betis issued a statement saying: “There is no agreement for Antony and we have withdrawn the offer.” Earlier, it was reported that the two clubs had discussed a permanent contract for up to £25 million ($34 million).

“We can't afford the fee and the amounts that Manchester United must instead pay the player before the transfer.”

According to sources who spoke to ESPN, Betis retracted the offer due to concerns about Antony's pay, but United accepted it.

Antony and Old Trafford

Antony, who had a lucrative loan spell at Betis the previous season, had been granted permission to speak with them about personal terms.

Antony's turbulent three-year tenure at Old Trafford would come to an end if the agreement is ultimately approved.

He battled to make a big impression after joining from Ajax in 2022 under former head Erik ten Hag. He is the second highest priced signing in United's history, after Paul Pogba, according to his £86 million ($116 million) transfer cost.

Antony joined Betis in January

After moving to Betis in January, Antony made an impression while on loan there last season, tallying nine goals in 26 appearances.

He was not included in the team for United's preseason tour of the United States upon his return this summer, and he was told to train apart from the senior group among youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho who were surplus to requirements.