Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Are Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce hurt? Fans ask 'are they playing today?' after slow start vs Texans

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 08:03 am IST
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring as teammate Travis Kelce (87) watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park. N.Y.(AP)
RB Kareem Hunt and TE Travis Kelce had a slow start, with neither recording a touch or target through the first two drives.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans in Sunday Night Football's Week 14 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Their quiet performance sparked concern among fans on social media, with posts asking, “Is Kareem Hunt playing today?” and “Why isn’t Kelce getting the ball?”

Both players are active and healthy. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed before the game that neither veteran has an injury designation.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.

