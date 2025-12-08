Are Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce hurt? Fans ask 'are they playing today?' after slow start vs Texans
RB Kareem Hunt and TE Travis Kelce had a slow start, with neither recording a touch or target through the first two drives.
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans in Sunday Night Football's Week 14 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.
Their quiet performance sparked concern among fans on social media, with posts asking, “Is Kareem Hunt playing today?” and “Why isn’t Kelce getting the ball?”
Both players are active and healthy. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed before the game that neither veteran has an injury designation.
