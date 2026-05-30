Arne Slot net worth and family: Liverpool sacks head coach with immediate effect

Arne Slot has been dismissed from his position as head coach of Liverpool. This decision was made by the owner, Fenway Sports Group, following a disappointing season that resulted in Liverpool finishing fifth in the Premier League with a mere 60 points, marking their lowest total in ten years. Liverpool dismisses coach Arne Slot following poor season performance (AFP)

This conclusion ends the Dutchman's two-year tenure, which began when he was appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor in the summer of 2024.

At first, the transition was smooth as the previous Feyenoord manager exceeded all expectations by guiding Liverpool to Premier League title success in his inaugural season in charge.

Nevertheless, their luck took a downturn in the 2025-26 season, suffering 19 defeats across all competitions, including 12 losses in the league, a stark contrast to just four the previous season.

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Arne Slot dismissed: Here's what Liverpool’s ownership said A joint announcement from Liverpool’s ownership on Saturday validated the decision, stating it was essential and that “the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction”.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying,” it read.

“The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward."

Arne Slot’s net worth Slot's swift ascent in management resulted in considerable financial gains. During his tenure at Feyenoord, he ranked among the highest-compensated coaches in the history of Dutch football, receiving a record salary.

When Liverpool expressed interest, they reportedly had to pay £8 million to secure his release from his contract. Earlier, Mirror reported that at Anfield, Slot commands an estimated annual salary of £6-8 million, positioning him as one of the top-paid managers in the Premier League.

Although his precise net worth is not publicly available, it is evident that his income has surged since relocating to England.

Arne Slot’s family: All we know about his wife and personal life Despite his increasing fame, Slot chooses to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He is married to his spouse, Miriam, and they have children, although information about them remains confidential, according to Mirror. Slot's move to Liverpool involved certain sacrifices. His wife and children stayed in the Netherlands while he relocated to England, focusing on their education and stability.

In a discussion with Sky Sports, Slot acknowledged that being away from his family during Christmas was challenging, yet he recognized the importance of the choice and expressed hope that they would be able to join him soon. He remarked: “There are obvious reasons why we (my wife and I) kept the children and my wife in Holland as they are in the last year of their school."

"They have to do their exams so for us it was not the ideal moment to bring them towards England. But in the ideal world, you are the manager of Liverpool and still have your family around you.”