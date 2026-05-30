Liverpool sack Arne Slot after two seasons in-charge; club begins hunt for new manager

Liverpool FC on Saturday confirmed that Arne Slot would be leaving his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is already underway. Slot, who won the Premier League with the Reds in his first season in charge, endured a horror campaign in the 2025-26 season, with Liverpool just about managing to seal qualification for the Champions League. Arne Slot steps down as Liverpool manager. (REUTERS)

Slot joined the club in June 2024 and went on to help deliver the club's 20th league title. He also ended the 2024-25 campaign as LMA Manager of the Year, after also guiding the team to the Carabao Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, the recently concluded season saw cracks develop between the manager and the players, and his feud with Mohamed Salah became far too public. The 2025-26 season also saw Liverpool finishing outside the top four, after coming fifth with 60 points in 38 matches.

On Saturday, in a joint statement, Liverpool’s ownership underlined its appreciation for the success Arne brought to the club.

Also Read: Arsenal's revenge mission meets PSG's dynasty dream as Champions League 2026 final returns to old wound “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful. As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field," the club said in an official statement.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens. At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but," it added.

Arne leaves with gratitude Departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is expected to be the front-runner to replace Slot in the Liverpool dugout. However, the Reds remain tight-lipped over who the successor will be.

“That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day. He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person," Liverpool said in an official statement.

“Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach. Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield," it added.