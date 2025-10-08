Arturo Gatti, the 17-year-old son of Canadian boxing icon, passed away after being discovered hanging in an apartment in Mexico. Arturo Gatti Jr passes away at 17.

It was confirmed Tuesday that Arturo Jr. died in the North American nation, barely over 16 years after his father's mysterious death.

Before his unexpected death, the teenager was in Mexico with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues, as per the French-speaking Canadian network TVA Nouvelles. According to reports, a neighbor found him dead.

Arturo Gatti's cause of death: He was found hanging on Mexico apartment

The heartbreaking news was first revealed on Wednesday by Chuck Zito, a close friend of Gatti's who worked as his bodyguard throughout his career.

American actor and stuntman Zito posted a sequence of images of Arturo Jr. and Sr. on Instagram along with the caption, “It's with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday.”

“The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors - Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia.”

The death of Arturo Gatti Jr. is still being investigated and no official cause has been determined so far.

Gatti Sr. died in 2009

Former world champion Gatti Sr. died at the age of 37 In 2009, when his kid was still a baby.

Following an autopsy, it was determined that the boxer had committed suicide while on a family vacation in Brazil, despite his wife, Amanda Rodrigues, being charged with murder at first.

Arturo Gatti Jr dies at 17: Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, Jean Pascal, a former boxer, announced Gatti Jr.'s passing earlier today.

Pascal posted the following on his Instagram account, along with an AI photo of the two Gattis: “The world loses another Gatti sixteen years after losing his father. The son of a legend two fighters, one legacy. Both gone too soon. May they reunite in peace. My heart is heavy... life can be unfair sometimes.”

“I'm sending strength, love and prayers to his family. May he rest in power, like his father a true warrior,” he added.

Arturo Gatti Jr's last Instagram post

Two weeks ago, in his last Instagram post, Gatti Jr. shared an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated picture of himself standing next to his deceased father, both of them wearing boxing gear.

As several tributes poured in for Gatti Jr, one X user wrote: "Rest in Peace Arturo Gatti Jr gone way too soon."