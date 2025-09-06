Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch women's singles final in India

The US Open women’s draw has boiled down to two of the most in-form players on the WTA tour, a power-hitting showcase between first seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and eighth seed Amanda Anisimova of the USA. New York City will see a conclusion to this memorable tournament, with Sabalenka setting her eyes on a fourth slam title by defending her US Open crown, while Anisimova is on the hunt for her first grand slam title. Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open Final Live Streaming

This pair last met in the Wimbledon semifinals, where Anisimova upset the world number one to reach her first slam final, with an extremely impressive performance. That final didn’t go to plan, but the American will have learned even from that horror loss and will be a more potent threat for it. She leads Sabalenka 6-3 in their head-to-head after that Wimbledon victory, and has been playing some truly incredible tennis during her run at her home slam.

Sabalenka, however, is a player who knows what it takes to win at this event. She is widely considered a hard-court monster, difficult to put away. If she can find her rhythm early and consistently play close to her best, she will simply have too much for Anisimova to deal with.

Defending champ will either go back-to-back, or a first-time slam winner will be crowned in New York tonight. Here are all the details for Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025:

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025 will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows in New York City.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025 will begin at 1:30 AM in India on Sunday, September 7.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025, will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Women’s Final 2025, will be livestreamed on JioHotstar in India.