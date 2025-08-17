Ashton Jeanty injury: Raiders rookie impresses with first NFL TD after brief scare- Watch

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty impressed against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Not only did he score his first career touchdown, but had a rush in the game where he took 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir to the cleaners. However, the start of the game was not without trouble for the former Boise star. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty shakes hands with fans before a preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers.(AP)

Jeanty was completely crushed by the 49ers defense in one play, which briefly removed him from the match. It started with San Francisco linebacker Luke Gifford crashing onto Jeanty, before a host of others swarmed over and took him down. After the play, Jeanty seemed to be hurt on the shoulder. The discomfort with his shoulder forced him out of the game, giving Raiders fans a brief scare.

As of now, the Las Vegas Raiders have not provided an update on the running back. However, Jeanty seemed to be fine, as he returned to the game and created two memorable moments in the NFL. The former Boise State rusher was drafted by the Raiders as the 6th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The injury to Jeanty left Raiders fans scared, but that lasted briefly as Jeanty put on his helmet and returned to the game. But Jeanty's return gave more than just relief to the Las Vegas fans.

On the very next drive after the injury, Jeanty rushed over Lenoir in a moment that stood out as the Boise state standout's first iconic moment to remember. The video of the drive was widely shared on social media.

Soon, Jeanty took the levels higher with a rushing touchdown on the short yardage from the goal line to score his first touchdown in the National Football League. It put the Raiders up 10-3.

As of the third quarter, Ashton Jeanty had seven carries for 33 rushing yards with one touchdown. He had two 13-yard rushes to go with one reception.