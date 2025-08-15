Damar Hamlin new back tattoo refers to scary cardiac arrest, NFL achievements | See Pic

Damar Hamlin is expressing himself, with a back tattoo. The Buffalo Bills safety player showed off a tattoo on his back with messages like ‘did we win’ and ‘pray for Damar’, along with Paycor Stadium. Damar Hamlin's tattoos show the number ‘513’ on his back, which is Cincinnati's area code.(Reuters)

What do Damar Hamlin's tattoos show?

Hamlin's tattoos show the number ‘513’ on his back, which is Cincinnati's area code. There are also nods to Paycor Stadium, where Hamlin collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest in January 2023, and University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was kept for recovery.

A flag on his back also reads ‘Pray for Damar’, a common refrain among fans after his health scare.

What happened to Damar Hamlin

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in January 2023. They were late in the first quarter, when Hamlin made a tackle on Tee Higgins, the Bengals' wide receiver, and then went to ground.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital, where he spent the next few days in recovery.

Hamlin made his return to Paycor stadium in 2023 itself, in the November face-off between the Bills and the Bengals for Sunday Night Football, but he didn't get onto the field in this fixture.

Fans react to Damar Hamlin's tattoo

Fans have reacted to Damar Hamlin's tattoo, with one person simply exclaiming “Respect.” Another said it was ‘next level,’ while a third commented that the ‘art piece’ was ‘epic’.

“Memories fade…skin lives forever…,” said one more fan, and another wrote ‘never forget your roots.’

However, there were some detractors, who quipped that a back tattoo meant that Hamlin could hardly see it himself. One person outright labelled the tattoo ‘corny’.

Hamlin, currently, is entering his fifth season with the Bills. He played 14 games in 2024, and recorded 89 tackles and two interceptions in the last season.