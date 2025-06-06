Belmont Stakes 2025 weather forecast: Rain predictions, top 3 horses to bet on

The Belmont Stakes 2025 returns to Saratoga this Saturday, and rain could be a key factor in the outcome. For the second consecutive year, the historic race has been relocated from its traditional home at Belmont Park, which is undergoing renovations. As a result, the race distance has once again been shortened—from the usual 1.5 miles to 1.25 miles, the same length as the Kentucky Derby. Saratoga hosts the Belmont Stakes 2025 this Saturday, where rain may influence the race. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: NFL vet Jake McQuaide disrupts a church with a scandalous question: ‘Did the priest use…’

Feather forecast for Belmont Stakes 2025

The current weather forecast for the Belmont Stakes 2025 suggests rain throughout the day, resulting in wet tracks for the race scheduled at 7:04 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

If rain hits Saratoga on Saturday, it would mark the first off-track for the Belmont Stakes since 2011, when longshot Ruler of Ice pulled off a surprise victory at 24-1 odds. A wet surface could add unpredictability to an already competitive field, as reported by CBS Sports.

Also Read: NFL fans welcome Aaron Rodgers' Steelers decision with lots and lots of jokes: ‘Already flamed out with J E T S!’

Top horses for sloppy tracks at the Belmont Stakes 2025

The following three Belmont contenders are worth a closer look, especially if Saratoga’s track turns wet on race day, as reported by CBS Sports. Each has shown promise under muddy or off-track conditions, making them strong bets in unpredictable weather.

Sovereignty (2-1)

Sovereignty enters the Belmont Stakes fresh and well-rested after skipping the Preakness, with trainer Bill Mott aiming squarely at this final Triple Crown race. He proved his grit by holding off Journalism and Baeza in the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. While both Sovereignty and Journalism have shown they can handle wet conditions, Sovereignty may gain an edge this time by avoiding a wide trip, potentially setting up a more efficient run at Saratoga.

It is also important to note that Journalism’s win at the Preakness came after rain subsided on a fast track at teh Churchill Downs.

Uncaged (30-1)

Uncaged may be flying under the radar at 30-1, but he’s one to watch if the track turns sloppy. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the longshot hasn’t impressed lately—finishing sixth in the Peter Pan—but his past performances tell a different story. Both of his career wins and his top speed figures have come on muddy surfaces, making him a potential sleeper pick if rain hits Saratoga on race day.

Crudo (15-1)

Crudo may be light on experience and speed figures—his best Beyer Speed Figure of 84 trails well behind the top contenders—but he should not be overlooked. Trained by four-time Belmont Stakes winner Todd Pletcher, Crudo has shown promise with two front-running victories. With a strong Tomlinson Wet Figure of 408, he is bred to handle the kind of sloppy track conditions forecasted for Saratoga, making him an intriguing longshot in Saturday’s race.