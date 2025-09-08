CLEVELAND — Cincinnati's defense came up with two second-half turnovers, including DJ Turner's interception with 1:24 remaining, and the Bengals held on for a 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bengals defense leads the way to 17-16 win over the Browns in opener

The Bengals defense — playing their first game under new coordinator Al Golden — got the huge plays on a day when the offense sputtered in the second half.

Cincinnati, which won an opener for the first time since 2021, also benefitted from new Cleveland kicker Andre Szmyt missing a pair of second-half kicks.

Szmyt, won the kicking competition from Dustin Hopkins in the preseason, was wide right on an extra point after Cedric Tillman's 5-yard TD reception midway through the third quarter put Cleveland up 16-14.

Szmyt was wide right again on a potential go-ahead 36-yard attempt with 2:25 remaining in the game.

Joe Burrow completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown while Ja'Marr Chase had only two receptions for 26 yards. Noah Fant had four catches for 26 yards, including a 1-yard TD catch with 4:18 remaining in the first half.

The Browns outgained the Bengals 327-141 and had the ball for nearly 36 minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

Cleveland's Joe Flacco was 31 of 45 for 290 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Both of the picks were the result though of the ball going off the hands off Browns receivers and the Bengals' defensive backs making great plays.

Evan McPherson’s 35-yard field goal off the right hashmark with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter put the Bengals up 17-16. It was set up after Jordan Battle intercepted Flacco’s pass at the Browns 36.

The ball went off Jerry Jeudy’s hands and knees while he was on ground, but Battle dove, came up with the ball and returned it 2 yards.

Cleveland got the ball at its 33 with 1:50 remaining, but Cedric Tillman had a pass go off his hands and into the arms of Turner at the Browns 47 and returned 7 yards.

Chase Brown's 5-yard score marked the first time since 2015 that the Bengals had a touchdown on its first possession of the season. Brown had seven carries for 29 yards on the first drive and finished with 43 yards on 21 carries.

Raheim Sanders gave the Browns only their third touchdown on its season-opening possession since their return in 1999 with a 1-yard dive off right tackle to tie it at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Bengals: Guard Lucas Patrick left with a calf injury in the second quarter and did not return, LB Logan Wilson was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter but came back in the fourth.

Browns: OT Jack Conklin suffered an eye injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Bengals host Jacksonville next Sunday.

Browns are at Baltimore next Sunday.

