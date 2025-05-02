Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson: When and where did they actually meet?

During a recent interview on CBS Mornings, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, the partner of NFL legend Bill Belichick, shut down journalist Tony Dokoupil’s question about how the couple met. The bond between 24-year-old Jordan Hudson and 72-year-old NFL great Bill Belichick has captured the attention of viewers all across the world.(AP)

The exchange, which went viral shortly after airing, saw Hudson respond: “It’s not really your business,” before turning her head away.

Belichick later defended his girlfriend, claiming that the network did not honor the expectations set for the interview.

“I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep that conversation centered on the book,” Belichick said in a statement on Wednesday. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

How did they meet?

Though they chose not to revisit the story during the interview, the couple reportedly first crossed paths in 2021 on a flight. Hudson, then a college student with a keen interest in philosophy, was reading Deductive Logic by Harvard professor Warren Goldfarb. Known for his analytical mind, Belichick struck up a conversation. The moment concluded with Belichick signing her book with a handwritten note: “Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!”

Their relationship remained out of the public eye until late 2024, when they made their first official appearance together at the Museum Gala. Since then, they have attended various events as a couple, including the 2025 NFL Honors. At the event, Hudson was seen wearing a prominent ring, igniting engagement rumors. She later clarified that the ring was her Bridgewater State University Cheerleading National Championship ring — not an engagement band.

Hudson has since taken on an increasingly prominent role in Belichick’s post-Patriots career. She is listed as Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions and has been involved in organising media appearances — including his comedic spot in a Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial.