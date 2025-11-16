ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are bringing reinforcements to their Josh Allen-led passing game by elevating Gabe Davis from the practice squad and signing fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the active roster. Bills call up reinforcements at receiver by elevating Davis and signing Hardman to active roster

The defense is also getting help with rookie tackle T.J. Sanders activated off of injured reserve in a series of moves Saturday, a day before the Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

Davis is in his second stint with Buffalo and spent the first eight weeks of the season on practice squad-IR recovering from a season-ending knee injury he sustained a year ago with Jacksonville. The sixth-year player topped 500 yards receiving in each of his first four seasons in Buffalo and has the opportunity to provide the Bills a much-needed deep threat.

Hardman joins the roster after being signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is in his seventh NFL season and is a three-time Super Bowl-winner with the Chiefs.

Aside from providing the Bills a speedy threat, Hardman is also expected to take over the kick-returning duties after Buffalo released Brandon Codrington on Saturday.

Buffalo has dropped three of five with Allen having difficulty pushing the ball deep in each of the three losses.

Sanders adds depth to an injury depleted defensive line. A second-round draft pick out of South Carolina, Sanders appeared in Buffalo’s first four games before hurting his knee in practice.

With tight end Dalton Kincaid ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Buffalo also elevated practice squad tight end Keleki Latu.

