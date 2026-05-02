Bo Nix ankle injury update: Undergoes successful surgery, on track for training camp

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix underwent a scheduled clean-up procedure on his right ankle last week. The operation, performed by Dr. Norman Waldrop III during a routine follow-up visit in Birmingham, Alabama, addressed his recovery from a fracture suffered in the 2025 postseason. Insiders described the procedure as successful and fully anticipated by the medical team. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (AP)

“During his scheduled re-check with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week, Broncos QB Bo Nix had a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Nix originally suffered the injury late in overtime of the Broncos’ Divisional Round playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. The dramatic win came at a significant cost: Nix watched the remainder of Denver’s postseason run from the sidelines.

Denver takes a cautious approach with Nix during the offseason The Broncos planned a very cautious approach with their star player recently. Coaches limited his participation during the upcoming spring offseason training program. The team wanted to avoid any setbacks before the real action started. BOLAVIP reported that Denver managed his workload very carefully this month.

"He continues to make strong progress in his recovery," the report stated. Management knew they needed Nix healthy to reach the Super Bowl next. The organization refused to rush him back during the critical playoff run. This careful strategy reflected the long-term goals of the Denver front office. The quarterback spent most of his time in the training room lately.

Nix stays on track for the start of training camp Nix remained firmly on track to start training camp with the team. This type of follow-up surgery was common for athletes with ankle fractures. The Broncos believed he would be at full strength for the season.

"Don't be surprised if the team takes it very easy with him.” Rapoport said this procedure did not change the broader timeline for Nix. The rookie standout showed great promise before the injury stalled his momentum.

Nix aimed to lead the offense back to the playoffs this year. Team officials expressed confidence in his ability to return to elite form. The upcoming season depended heavily on the health of the young quarterback.

By Prabhat Dwivedi