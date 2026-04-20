Boston Marathon 2026: Time, route, where to watch and more

The Boston Marathon 2026 is underway, with 30,000 runners taking on the historic 26.2-mile journey from Hopkinton to Copley Square. Here’s a clear look at the race timings, the route and the best place to watch the winners.

Boston Marathon: Start times and early race updates

Boston Marathon guide 2026(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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The race began early in the morning with different divisions starting in sequence. The men’s wheelchair division kicked things off at 9:06am ET, followed by the women’s wheelchair race at 9:09am ET. Handcycles and duos started at 9:30am ET.

Elite runners followed soon after. The professional men began at 9:37am ET, the professional women at 9:47am ET, and the para athletics division at 9:50am ET. The open division runners were released in waves starting at 10am ET, continuing through 11:21am ET.

Also Read: Boston Marathon prize money breakdown: What amount will winners take home?

Where to watch the Boston Marathon 2026?

If you’re planning to follow the Boston Marathon 2026 live, there are several ways to watch both on TV and online.

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{{^usCountry}} You can tune in to national coverage on ESPN2 or stream the race on ESPN+. The live broadcast runs from 9am to 12:30pm ET, covering key moments including elite races and finishes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can tune in to national coverage on ESPN2 or stream the race on ESPN+. The live broadcast runs from 9am to 12:30pm ET, covering key moments including elite races and finishes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For viewers in the Boston area, local coverage begins much earlier. WCVB Channel 5 starts broadcasting at 4am ET, offering extended coverage of the race from start to finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For viewers in the Boston area, local coverage begins much earlier. WCVB Channel 5 starts broadcasting at 4am ET, offering extended coverage of the race from start to finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The marathon is also simulcast across regional stations, including WMUR News 9 ABC (Manchester, NH), WMTW Channel 8 ABC (Portland/Auburn, ME), and WPTZ NBC5 (Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh, NY). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The marathon is also simulcast across regional stations, including WMUR News 9 ABC (Manchester, NH), WMTW Channel 8 ABC (Portland/Auburn, ME), and WPTZ NBC5 (Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh, NY). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For those who prefer streaming, the race is available live on the Very Local app. You can download the app for free by searching “Very Local” in your device’s app store and watch the marathon coverage from anywhere. The Marathon route explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those who prefer streaming, the race is available live on the Very Local app. You can download the app for free by searching “Very Local” in your device’s app store and watch the marathon coverage from anywhere. The Marathon route explained {{/usCountry}}

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As per Boston Discovery Guide, The Boston Marathon 2026 route covers 26 miles and 385 yards from Hopkinton to Copley Square. Here it is broken down into simple points:

The race begins on Route 135 in Hopkinton, a suburban area with gently rolling hills.

The course moves east through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley, where runners face rolling terrain that can slowly cause fatigue.

In Wellesley, Route 135 connects with Route 16 and runners continue heading east.

The course then reaches Newton, where it joins Commonwealth Avenue near a firehouse.

Along Commonwealth Avenue, runners face the four Newton Hills, the toughest part of the race that often decides the outcome.

The final and most difficult climb is Heartbreak Hill, where many runners fall behind and only the strongest remain in contention.

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After the hills, runners pass the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, turn onto Beacon Street, and continue through Brookline.

The route then goes past Fenway Park and through Kenmore Square, bringing runners closer to the city center.

Runners turn right onto Hereford Street and then left onto Boylston Street for the final stretch.

The race finishes near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square, where large crowds gather to watch the finish.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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