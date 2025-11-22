Brandon Aiyuk to leave 49ers? Contract payout, injury update; details here

Brandon Aiyuk suffered ACL, MCL and meniscus tears during the October 2024 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(X/@DylanMehl) San Francisco 49ers are reportedly going to part ways with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are likely headed for a split, The New York Times reported on November 21. This comes fifteen months after he ended a contentious contract dispute with the NFL side, by negotiating a $120 million extension over four years.

However, now that the team is looking to part ways, many are wondering how much they have to pay the 27-year-old.

Brandon Aiyuk contract payout details

Aiyuk has reportedly failed to attend meetings and has declined to take part in team activities in recent months. The 49ers have thus grown frustrated with his apparent lack of communication.

Thus, the NFL team has voided the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026, while asserting that Aiyuk's absence was tantamount to his failure to fulfil contractual obligations.

If the 49ers void Aiyuk’s future guarantees, they can recover a significant part of the deal. The player's 2026 option bonus would have paid out $24.935 million. He stood to earn a $1.215 million base salary for the 2026 season, as well as a $100,000 workout bonus and roster bonuses of $750,000 per game, as per NYT.

The player reportedly does not want to fight the move via an official grievance, which clears his way for an expected release at the end of the season.

Brandon Aiyuk injury update

The player suffered a season-ending knee injury in October, 2024. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list when it was July. The player remains to be activated.

He suffered ACL, MCL and meniscus tears during the October game against the Kansas City Chiefs and underwent major reconstructive surgery the next month. While it was expected that he might return in the latter part of the season, he's been kept on the PUP list. Notably, efforts from teammates to get Aiyuk to the field have not succeeded either.