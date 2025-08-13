Brandon Aiyuk injury update: Ricky Pearsall's stocks shoot up; 49ers eye Week 6 return

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, in a press conference, spoke about when wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could return to the field after sustaining a torn ACL and MCL in a Week 7 game last season against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite refusing to offer an exact date, Shanahan gave a closer picture of Aiyuk’s recovery, along with backup rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke and second-year safety Malik Mustapha, also recovering from torn ACLs. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, right, watches as players practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)

Brandon Aiyuk’s return

“I always see them around Week 6,” Shanahan said during the press conference. “Which that could mean Week 10. That could be Week 5. That’s the area where I start thinking about it, which is a long way away. I know it’s not Week 1 or anything like that. So it’s something I’m not thinking about too much.”

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan estimated today to reporters that WR Brandon Aiyuk — who is recovering from a significant knee injury — could be back for Week 6,” NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on social media.

Aiyuk had just 25 catches on 47 targets for 374 yards last season (he had only one game with more than five receptions and 100 or more yards), and he was on track for just 60 receptions and 908 yards had he not gotten injured — a steep decrease from his previous two breakout years when he averaged 76 catches, 1,178 yards, and 7.5 touchdowns, as reported by Newsweek.

Aiyuk will most likely be starting the season on the PUP list. As per league rules, this would make him eligible to return only post-Week 5 and would then have time till Week 9 to return to practice, 21 days after which he could be updated to the active roster. He is currently already placed on the preseason PUP list.

Who could replace him?

In Aiyuk’s absence, 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall seems most likely to step into the WR1 role, followed by Russell Gage, another player who caught Shanahan’s eye during training camp.

“He's definitely given himself a chance; I think Russ had a really good offseason," Shanahan told Sports Illustrated. "We got him last year to put on our practice squad, and you could see him throughout the whole year working to get his legs back and to get back in receiver shape and be able to handle the cuts after his injuries. "I think the way he finished last year was really positive. He put the work in this offseason, and I think he's back to being a really good NFL player now and fighting to make this team."

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has managed to remain healthy despite being limited to four games last season following multiple injuries to his calf, Achilles tendon, and knee.

