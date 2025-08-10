Where will Micah Parsons play next? Top 5 landing spots for Cowboys rusher

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons has called it quits on the prolonged contract extension negotiations with team owner Stephen Jones. On August 1, he made a public announcement of his decision to ask the team to trade him, having had enough of the push and pull. Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons has asked for a trade after ending contract negotiations, citing dissatisfaction with closed-door discussions and media portrayals. (Photo by RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Yes, I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet,” Parsons wrote in the note. “Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me,” he further added.

If Parsons were to be traded, here are the top five teams according to cap space figures provided by OverTheCap.com, as listed by CBS Sports:

New England Patriots ($59.937 million)

As the team with the largest cap capacity at the moment, the New England Patriots stand a chance to offer Parsons a fifth-year option or a new extension deal. New head coach Mike Vrabel can now use Parsons as a way to rebuild the team’s defense strategy to create a dynamic mirroring that of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady from the early 2000s.

Los Angeles Chargers ($31.499 million)

Despite going from a 5-12 team to an 11-6 one in the last season, the Los Angeles Chargers failed to budge Houston Texans’ quarterback CJ Stroud from securing a wild-card round defeat. Now that their edge rusher, Khalil Mack, is on a one-year contract, a much younger Parsons could step in to fill the gap.

Green Bay Packers ($31.234 million)

Although a trade between the Cowboys and their arch-nemesis, the Green Bay Packers, is highly unlikely, Jones might just be open to the idea purely out of spite. For the Packers, however, Parsons could help elevate the team to Super Bowl-level glory and help reignite their Jordan Love era.

Las Vegas Raiders ($37.801 million)

Given the Las Vegas Raiders’ coach’s advanced age, it’s clear that the team would want to hasten a substantial victory at the earliest. Acquiring quarterback Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty are moves directed in a similar direction. Adding Parsons to the mix could help the team get a strong pass rush duo in combination with Maxx Crosby.

Arizona Cardinals ($35.475 million)

The Arizona Cardinals ranked 15th in the NFL’s scoring defense under coach Jonathan Gannon. Signing on former Josh Sweat away from the Philadelphia Eagles, franchise legend Calais Campbell, drafting Ole Miss' Walker Nolen and Will Johnson are moves directed towards entering the top 10 unit this offseason. Adding Parsons could help bring the team back to playoff contention.

