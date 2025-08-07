Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives update on Micah Parsons' future amid trade controversy: ‘Absolutely not’

The Dallas Cowboys’ controversy over a prolonged deal negotiation period with edge rusher Micah Parsons has caught the headlines once again. A remark by team owner Jerry Jones has sparked interest in this conversation once again. Last season, the team put CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott through the same ordeal. File photo of Micah Parsons(AP)

Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' trade controversy

During a recent media interaction, Jones was asked whether Parsons would be playing the season opener against the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles, to which he replied, “No, absolutely not. A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that? I’m just saying. But I’m urgent,” as reported by KVUE.

On August 1, Parsons made a social media post that revealed that he had spoken to Jones about a contract in the offseason. “In March, I met with Mr. Jones to talk about leadership. Somehow the conversation turned into him talking contract with me,” he said.

“Yes, I engaged in a back and forth in regards to what I wanted from my contract, but at no point did I believe this was supposed to be a formal negotiation and I informed Mr. Jones afterward my agent would reach out, thinking this would get things done,” Parsons added.

Although the consensus suggested that Parsons’s agent, David Mulugheta, would finalize a deal following the announcement, Jones seemed to disagree on the matter.

“I bought the Cowboys with a handshake. It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, and the details we worked out later. The fundamental 'I'm buying and you're going to sell it to me for that range,' that's done, and those are done with eye contact and handshakes. Just so you understand the way that I communicate with people that I negotiate with,” Jones said, as reported by USA Today.

“There is no question that in the case of a player contract, you have to have it in writing. We have a contract in writing, yet we're still talking about re-negotiating. So, so much for that,” he added. Parsons is now entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Although Parsons isn’t playing in training camp drills, he has been on the field for practices in Oxnard, California. He won’t be playing in the Cowboys’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta