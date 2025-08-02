Micah Parsons' brother warns Jerry Jones amid Cowboys trade row: ‘Checkmate on you’

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons has gone all-out on the Dallas Cowboys, and his brother is not holding back. Terrence Parsons Jr on Friday posted a series of tweets about the Cowboys' trade speculation soon after his elder brother declared that he has requested a move out of Dallas, saying a contract extension has not been reached yet. NFL Network reporter Jane Slater (right) interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (left) and cornerback Trevon Diggs(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” Micah posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. This comes as the 26-year-old has been skipping on-field activities all week and has been engaging in contract talks with the Cowboys.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboys and wear the star on my helmet," he wrote.

Micah Parsons joined the Cowboys in 2021. Last season, he became the sixth player ever to exceed 50 sacks in his first four seasons in the NFL.

"Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me."

While neither Jerry Jones nor the Cowboys have reacted to Micah's latest claims, the star rusher's brother warned the franchise's owner.

“Micah playing the game I love it,” he wrote. “Checkmate moves on you Jerry."

“I’m so chill right now lol I know the buisness and I know the game. Jerry told y’all last week how he felt about Micah compared him to Deion lol yall think this deal don’t get done.? lol I’m sleeping peacefully at night,” he further added.

Micah Parsons is scheduled to earn $24 million this season on his fifth-year option. The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has recorded double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons.