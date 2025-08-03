Micah Parsons trade row: Cowboys get positive update amid anti-Jerry Jones protests; ‘he might stay’

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a firm decision on the future of the defensive end with the franchise. The 26-year-old confirmed on Friday that he has requested a trade after Jerry Jones and co failed to agree on his extension terms. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among the several Cowboys players who supported Parsons, urging the management to retain him. Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin, left, talks with defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp (AP)

However, the Cowboys are mum. “I’m not going to continue to talk about Micah’s contract situation,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said Saturday via ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer. He further added that he hopes that the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro remains in practice.

And things turned out as Schottenheimer planned. Parsons showed up for practice on Saturday. ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the 26-year-old was on the field, but ‘he’s not in his No. 11 jersey for the first time in camp’.

Parsons practiced as several fans protested against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just outside the training facility. ‘Fire Jerry Jones, ’ a poster read.

Fans are hoping Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' defensive mainstay since being drafted in 2021, will stay back.

“It seems like Parsons will stay,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Is this a sign?” another one speculated, posting a photo of Micah practicing on Saturday.

‘I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys’

The latest developments come a day after Parsons requested a trade on Friday, declaring on social media that "I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys."

Prior to Saturday, he was not taking part in on-field activities at training camp while seeking a long-term extension that would make him one of the league's highest-paid defensive players.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboys and wear the star on my helmet," Parsons wrote.

“Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me,” he added.