Brandon Beane heaps praise on Buffalo Bills' new recruit Joey Bosa, 'You marvel at...'

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was interviewed on the Sunday Night Football broadcast on Fox as the Bills clashed with the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Speaking to Greg Olsen and co on the broadcast, Beane was full of praise for their newly recruited defensive end, Joey Bosa. NFL Network's Michael Robinson, left, interview Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa after practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)

30-year-old Bosa ended his 9-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers and joined the Bills. Beane had only good things to say about the Bosa and made elaborate remarks on how much his abilities bolster the Bills roster.

“It’s fun to be around him," Beane said. "You obviously really marvel at his game since Ohio State. He knows how to rush. You can’t overcome the god given ability that he’s got. He’s gonna be exciting for us.”

Despite the optimism by the general manager, the Bills Mafia had little to be optimistic about as the team failed to score deep into the fourth quarter, trailing 0-38, in what would go down as one of their biggest upsets, albeit in preseason.

This story is being updated.