Brentford vs Chelsea: Who will officiate the game? Premier League reveals match officials

Brentford vs Chelsea: Chelsea’s series of playing in the London derbies in this season’s Premier League continues as they are all set to take on Brentford today, September 13. With two wins and one draw so far, the Blues have maintained an unbeaten record in this season’s Premier League. Brentford, on the other hand, has managed to claim one win in the competition, Sports Illustrated reported. Brentford vs Chelsea: Who will officiate the match? All about referee(AP)

Brentford vs Chelsea: Match officials

Ahead of the vital fixture, the Premier League has announced the names of those who will be officiating the contest between Chelsea and Brentford. Stuart Attwell will be the match referee for the game, with Constantine Hatzidakis and Nick Hopton supporting him on the touchline. Lewis Smith has been entrusted with the fourth official’s duties. While James Bell has been named as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the Brentford vs. Chelsea game, Marc Perry will handle the responsibilities of the Assistant VAR, the league’s official website stated.

As per Brentfordfc.com, the contest between Brentford and Chelsea will mark Attwell’s third Premier League match of the season. The 42-year-old had officiated in Everton's 2-0 victory against Brighton and Crystal Palace's 3-0 win against Aston Villa. Attwell had produced seven yellow cards during the game between Everton and Brighton. In the match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, he brandished the yellow card on five occasions.

Injury scare for Chelsea

Ahead of the game against Brentford, Chelsea endured a huge injury blow. As per news agency Reuters, Chelsea forward Liam Delap's hamstring injury could keep him out until December, said manager Enzo Maresca. Delap had signed for Chelsea from Ipswich Town for 30 million pounds ($41 million) in June.

"It's around 10 to 12 weeks," Maresca told reporters.

Palmer boost for the Blues

According to Reuters, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, who was not part of the England squad due to a groin injury, returned to training and may feature against Brentford. "Cole took part in the session yesterday for the first time, not the entire session. We have one more session this afternoon, and we are going to try with him to see if he's okay, otherwise he will be out tomorrow,” said Maresca on Friday.

Chelsea have bolstered their attacking unit by signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. The Argentine’s signing was seen as a key acquisition following Delap's injury and Nicolas Jackson’s move to Bayern Munich on loan.

FAQs

Who is the match referee for the Premier League game between Brentford and Chelsea?

Stuart Attwell will be the match referee for the Premier League game between Brentford and Chelsea.

When will the Premier League game between Brentford and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League contest between Brentford and Chelsea will take place on Saturday.

Where will the match between Brentford and Chelsea be played?

The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.