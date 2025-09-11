BEREA, Ohio — Quinshon Judkins will have only two days of practice if he hopes to make his NFL debut on Sunday. Browns rookie Judkins faces uphill battle to debut against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns rookie running back was in New York on Wednesday meeting with NFL officials as part of an investigation into a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Judkins signed with the Browns last Saturday. The second-round pick missed all of training camp after he was accused of domestic violence in Florida. Prosecutors declined to pursue a case against him on Aug. 14 following a state attorney’s office investigation that found inconsistencies in the accuser’s story.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Judkins to be on the practice field on Thursday.

Judkins was at the Browns complex on Monday and Tuesday getting back up to speed.

“We’ve been able to work with him physically over the last few days," Stefanski said. “He appears to be in very good shape, but I think it’s important that we take this day-by-day.”

Judkins has a two-week roster exemption, which is standard for draft picks who sign near the start of the season. The exemption ends though when he is active for a game.

“I think with any player, you want to be very smart about where they are, because it’s all different," Stefanski said.

Whenever Judkins does play, he is expected to give a boost to Cleveland's running game, which had only 49 yards on 24 carries in its 17-16 loss to Cincinnati.

There were only eight rushing attempts that gained the necessary yards to keep the Browns on script with their game plan while six went for no gain or negative yards.

Fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson got the start and had 93 scrimmage yards. He had only 29 rushing yards on 12 carries. Jerome Ford was held to eight yards on six attempts.

“I think anytime we get to have our full 53 and the guys that are going to make an impact for us here with us, it’s exciting,” Flacco said. “I’m sure we’re going to try to get his legs in there and get him some reps as quickly as we can to kind of bring him up to speed.”

The Browns will face a Ravens' defense that has traditionally been stout against the run. Baltimore led the league last year, allowing only 80.1 yards per game.

Cleveland has rushed for at least 100 yards in six of 10 meetings against the Ravens since Stefanski became coach in 2020.

“Yeah, I mean, for us to play well, we have to be able to run the ball better than we did in Week 1," he said. "We have to perform better as players. We have to give them a better plan. As coaches, you need to strain a little bit more. You have to use technique a little bit more. It’s all the little things that add up to being a big thing when you talk about having rushing success.”

