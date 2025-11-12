ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Unable to land a receiver at the NFL trade deadline last week, the Buffalo Bills turned to the free-agent pool by signing Mecole Hardman to their practice squad on Tuesday. Buffalo Bills add receiver depth by signing former Chiefs player Mecole Hardman to practice squad

The 27-year-old has six seasons of NFL experience, including five-plus with the Kansas City Chiefs. After closing last season in KC with a knee injury, Hardman has been out of a job since being released off Green Bay’s practice squad on Sept. 23.

Hardman is a speedster, whose production has tailed off over the past two seasons. After combining for 2,088 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns, including two rushing, in his first four years, he’s been limited to 332 yards receiving and a TD rushing since.

A three-time Super Bowl winner in Kansas City, he’s best known for a 3-yard touchdown catch with 3 seconds left in overtime in the Chiefs’ 25-22 Super Bowl win over San Francisco to close the 2023 season.

The Bills have been in the market for receiver depth to improve a Josh Allen-led passing game that’s had difficulty pushing the ball downfield this season. Buffalo is also considering the option of promoting receiver Gabe Davis off the practice squad now that the sixth-year player has been cleared to practice from a knee injury.

In other moves, the Bills placed defensive end Landon Jackson on IR after the rookie was hurt in a 30-13 loss at Miami on Sunday. Buffalo also released receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad.

Buffalo has dropped three of five and hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday.

