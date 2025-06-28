Caitlin Clark not playing vs Dallas Wings: Coach hints at when injured Fever star will be back

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever’s star point guard, missed her seventh game of the season against the Dallas Wings due to a left groin injury. This follows a left quad strain that sidelined her for five games in May and June, marking the 23-year-old's first absences in her collegiate and professional career. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark eats Goldfish crackers during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings(AP)

Ahead of the Sparks game on Friday, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said that Clark remains ‘day to day’ and the team is focusing more on her long-term health.

“Anybody who's had some of these types of injuries understands that sometimes it's a process. She's a quick healer, and she's been doing everything she can to get back on the floor. We just want to make sure we're hyper-sensitive to the big picture,” White said.

Indiana plays the Minnesota Lynx next in the Commissioner's Cup Championship in Minneapolis. Then they return home to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. White and co have five home games in 11 days. Going by the coach's statement, it seems unlikely that Caitlin Clark will feature in the Tuesday game. Groin injuries typically take weeks to heal.

Caitlin Clark injury status

Clark sustained a left groin injury, first reported earlier this week, causing her to miss the Fever’s 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Fans speculate she injured it diving for a loose ball in the final minute of a win over the Seattle Storm, though the exact moment is unconfirmed.

The 2024-25 rookie of the season dealt with left quad tightness during preseason and a separate quad strain. White clarified the groin injury is unrelated to the quad issues.

Caitlin Clark return timeline

No specific return date has been confirmed. White noted Clark’s status depends on her response to treatment. A Grade I groin strain typically requires 1-2 weeks, while a Grade II strain could take 4-6 weeks.

The Fever (7-8) went 2-3 without Clark during her quad injury, relying on Aari McDonald (signed on a hardship contract) and veterans like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. The 23-year-old's absence against the Wings, a 4-12 team, deprives fans of a hyped Clark vs. Paige Bueckers matchup at the sold-out American Airlines Center.

In nine games this season, Caitlin Clark averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds, leading the WNBA in assists.