BERKELEY, Calif. — Kendrick Raphael ran for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, and California beat Texas Southern 35-3 on Saturday. California rolls past Texas Southern 35-3 behind Raphael's big day

A junior transfer from North Carolina State, Raphael repeatedly gouged the Tigers up the middle and averaged 7.3 yards per carry while topping 100 yards for the first time in his career.

Golden Bears true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw three touchdowns in his college debut against Oregon State last week, passed for 259 yards with one interception, and scored on a 1-yard dive in the first half.

L.J. Johnson Jr. had a 12-yard touchdown run while Abram Murray kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Bears .

The Tigers' only points came on Christian Avelar’s 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

It’s the first time the Bears have not allowed a touchdown since Oct. 23, 2021.

Texas Southern was limited to 194 yards of offense and went 3 of 14 on third downs in the first-ever game between the two schools.

The Bears led 10-0 at halftime behind Murray’s field goal and Sagapolutele’s run.

Texas Southern: There wasn’t much rhythm to the Tigers offense at all. Quarterback KJ Cooper made some nice plays running and scrambling but that was as good as it got.

California: The Bears defense really stepped up, albeit against an FCS opponent. The defensive line spent much of the afternoon in Texas Southern’s backfield and their secondary broke up numerous pass attempts.

Texas Southern: Faces Lamar University on Saturday.

California: The Bears face Minnesota at home on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.