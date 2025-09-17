Cam Newton slams Shedeur Sanders over refusal to play alongside Lamar Jackson: ‘I think…’

The Cleveland Browns have had a rough start to this season. Add to that major quarterback drama surrounding hopes of replacing Joe Flacco with Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback for Week 2 and a tense Shedeur Sanders, who hasn’t got the coach's favor. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game.(Getty Images via AFP)

Amid his struggles at Cleveland, it has been revealed that the Baltimore Ravens were ready to draft Shedeur Sander - but he refused. The reason: He didn't want to be on the same team as Lamar Jackson. As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens were ready to take Sanders under their wing if only he weren’t resistant to being on the same team as Lamar Jackson - but he refused.

“Ravens planned to take Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, but before Baltimore could turn in the card, the former Colorado star let it be known that he didn’t want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson, where he would be a backup,” Schefter posted on X.

Cameron Newton weighs in

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cameron Newton weighed in on Sanders’s comment during a recent televised appearance by pointing out the benefits of having Jackson on your team.

"I think if I'm Shedeur, you would ideally want to learn behind a guy like Lamar [Jackson]. Not a lot of players can really cope with your star power and stardom, and let’s really give credit where credit’s due. At 28 years old, being a phenomenal athlete,” Newton said during a interview.

“The thing that I respect in a guy like Lamar Jackson the most is that we’ve never heard of him having any off-the-field issues. He’s been a standup guy and in all of our opinions, have always lead to his own field performance. Not a lot of people can relate to what Shedeur

" Sanders has been through in his whole life and that right there serves even more to make him a better player because it’s the totality of the position and I think Lamar Jackson would have been able to relate to him in many ways.”

The Browns are scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21).