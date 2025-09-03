Carlos Alcaraz fires warning shots at Novak Djokovic as Olympic final rematch set at US Open: ‘I really want revenge’

Once again, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set on a collision course in a battle of the generations, between a player who is already established as one of the greatest athletes of all time and another who has penned the earliest chapters that will be needed to join those ranks. 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic, aging like a fine wine even at age 38, up against the future of tennis with five-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, as they go head-to-head in meeting number nine at the US Open. Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his win over Jiri Lehecka.(Getty Images via AFP)

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against his younger adversary 5-3, with a couple of big wins in their last two meetings. First came the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, where Djokovic locked in to fill the last vacant spot in his overflowing silverware cabinet, and then a result at the 2025 Australian Open that can be called an upset, as the much-younger Alcaraz was outlasted by his senior opponent.

As such, Alcaraz heads into the US Open semifinal with revenge on his mind, and an idea of sending the Serb packing. The Spaniard has enjoyed a great tournament on the back of his title-winning bid in Cincinnati, reaching the semis without dropping a single set: now, his ambition will be to undo that early-season loss in Melbourne by knocking out Djokovic, and he isn’t mincing words when it comes to that prospect.

“We all know Novak’s game. Doesn’t matter he has been out of the tour since Wimbledon, he’s playing great matches here,” said Alcaraz in his post-match press conference after swatting aside Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal.

“I know he’s hungry, I know he’s ambitious for more, so let’s see. I know I’ve played a lot of times against him, and I will want revenge,” promised the Spaniard, who was the champion is New York in 2022.

Djokovic continues to create history

Djokovic, meanwhile, had to dig deep and battle in his late-night encounter against home favourite Taylor Fritz, but showed up with his best tennis in the biggest moments to seal out a four-set victory. Djokovic has now made all four grand slam semifinals in the same season, becoming the oldest man to achieve that feat – but the ambition will be to take it one step further, with a positive record against Alcaraz being good news.

But nearly a full season on from that loss in Australia, has Alcaraz grown too much as a player to be daunted by even the challenge of Djokovic? If the Spaniard can sharpen himself up mentally, he will start off as the heavy favourite to make the age advantage count. But you never rule out Novak Djokovic, especially when he has a target on his back.