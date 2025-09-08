Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend: Who is the US Open finalist dating? Rumors and more

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are facing off in the US Open finals – for the third Grand Slam competition this year, after the former clinched Roland Garros and Sinner won Wimbledon. The Italian sustained an unfortunate injury in the recent competition at Cincinnati, but has bounced back from it to set up today's game. Carlos Alcaraz has kept his love life under wraps.(AP)

While Alcaraz and Sinner's on-court performances have been stellar, not much is known about the 22-year-old Spaniard's love life. Sinner, meanwhile, has been linked to model Laila Hasanovic, who was spotted at the US Open.

Is Carlos Alcaraz single?

Carlos Alcaraz has not been publicly linked to anyone romantically in recent times. However, the tennis star has managed to keep his love life largely under wraps.

He's never been married and was only once linked to another woman, some years back. Maria Gonzalez Gimenez is believed to have been Alcaraz's girlfriend at one point, and as per Newsweek, she played for his local tennis club in Spain. The report appears to stem from a photo of the two together, and was carried by Tennis Tonic. They referred to the woman as Alcaraz's girlfriend, but this was back in 2022, and there have been no updates on the relationship since.

In 2024, Alcaraz was asked by Sunday Times if he was in a relationship. To this, the tennis star had replied “No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.”

Emma Raducanu dating rumors

With eyes on Alcaraz's love life, there was buzz that he was dating fellow tennis star Emma Raducanu, when the woman's tennis pro was seen in the stands for his Wimbledon game. However, Raducanu told reporters that they are just friends.

They reportedly developed a connection together as young players on the circuit together, and are tennis doubles partners, as per TNT Sports. When asked about social media buzz about their relationship, Raducanu replied “I'm glad the Internet is having fun, and we're providing entertainment for everyone.”

“We go back a long way. I think we started getting to know each other more in 2021,” she added.