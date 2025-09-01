Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder steals the show in Miami vs Notre Dame. Know why

Carson Beck made his Miami Hurricanes debut on Sunday, about a year after ending his stint with the Georgia Bulldogs. While the 23-year-old helped his new team beat Notre Dame in a close season-opener, it was his ex-girlfriend who stole the show. Hanna Cavinder, a former Miami basketball star who usually posts about football, was unusually silent. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Hurricanes vs Notre Dame game finished at 27-24. Carter Davis made a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 left for the go-ahead score and sealed the win for Miami. However, it was Carson Beck's two touchdowns and 205 yards that always kept them in the game. Malachi Toney had a touchdown catch and Marty Brown added a TD run for Miami.

Beck's story is interesting. It was Selection Sunday last December when he got an MRI, only to find out he had issues with his arm. The 23-year-old's elbow needed surgery, and his career in Georgia was over. Going to the NFL Draft was also not an option. The quarterback then transferred to Miami in the offseason.

“I remember that day, after the MRI, I left the offices and literally sat in the car for like four hours,” Beck said. “I mean, it was terrible. One of the worst times of my life, one of worst days of my life, finding that out. I didn’t know what it was going to look like after that. Thankfully, it’s all worked out in my favor, and I was blessed with this opportunity to come down here to Miami.”

At the time of his transfer, Beck was dating Hanna Cavinder, one of the famous Cavinder twins. The two regularly posted photos of themselves together. The couple, however, had a nasty breakup. Hanna even shared a TikTok song diss of Beck. The QB's sister, Kylie, defended him during the breakup.

On Sunday, Hanna and her sister were all of a sudden in the spotlight as Carson Beck led Miami. Fans noticed that the two didn't make their usual posts on gameday.