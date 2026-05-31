Champions League prize money: How much will Arsenal, PSG make after win today? Key purse details

The winner of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal is set to receive at least €25 million in direct prize money, while their overall earnings from the competition could rise substantially through UEFA’s broader revenue distribution system, which includes performance bonuses and commercial payouts.

Beyond the battle for European glory, the outcome will also determine which club secures one of the most lucrative prize purses in world football, adding even greater significance to the occasion.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal has gone the distance, with the two sides locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation time. Should the contest be decided by a penalty shootout, it would mark the first Champions League final in a decade to be settled from the spot.

Merely reaching the Champions League final in Budapest has already guaranteed substantial financial rewards for both clubs.

Their earnings have been boosted by participation payments, results-based incentives, knockout-round bonuses, and additional revenue allocated through UEFA’s “value pillar” mechanism.

What comes with finishing second Even the runner-up in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final is guaranteed a substantial reward, with UEFA awarding €18.5 million in direct prize money to the losing finalist.

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Despite falling short of the title, the defeated team can still generate more than €100 million in overall competition revenue when participation fees, performance-based bonuses, and UEFA's market-value distributions are taken into account.

Inside UEFA's prize structure Under the competition's new format, the overall prize fund exceeds €2.4 billion, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments in world sport.

Every team that reaches the league phase is guaranteed a participation payment of €18.6 million. From there, clubs can increase their earnings through performance-related bonuses, receiving €2.1 million for each league-phase victory and €700,000 for every draw.

Financial rewards continue to grow as teams advance through the knockout rounds.

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Reaching the Round of 16 earns clubs an extra €11 million, while qualification for the quarterfinals brings €12.5 million. Teams that make the semifinals receive a further €15 million.

How UEFA boosts earnings A key component of UEFA's modern revenue-sharing system is the "value pillar," which accounts for approximately 35% of the total distribution pool.

This mechanism factors in a club's broadcast market value and historical UEFA coefficient ranking, providing additional payouts that can significantly boost overall earnings beyond the standard competition bonuses.