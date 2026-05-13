Who is Changli ‘Sophia’ Luo? Chinese woman accused of blackmailing Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Edens under ‘house arrest’

Wesley Edens, the co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, was reportedly extorted by a Chinese woman for more than $1 billion.

Wesley Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, was allegedly extorted by Changli 'Sophia' Luo for over $1 billion, leading to her indictment on charges of blackmail and record destruction.(Getty)

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According to prosecutors, Edens became involved with Changli "Sophia" Luo, the founder of the One World Initiative Advocacy nonprofit organization, in 2023. Later, she allegedly threatened to release videos and photographs of their intimate encounters.

They alleged that she continued to threaten him for several months, even reaching out to his family and claiming she would approach his investors.

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Charges against Changli ‘Sophia’ Luo

Last year, she faced indictment and was charged with blackmail and the destruction of records.

At that time, the indictment did not identify Edens as the victim. However, a representative for Edens informed the Wall Street Journal that the billionaire was referred to as "Victim-1."

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{{^usCountry}} The representative stated that Edens reported the alleged extortion to the authorities due to concerns for his and his family's safety. “Mr. Edens will be making no comment on the case as the indictment speaks for itself with respect to the charges against the defendant,” they told WSJ, as per TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The representative stated that Edens reported the alleged extortion to the authorities due to concerns for his and his family's safety. “Mr. Edens will be making no comment on the case as the indictment speaks for itself with respect to the charges against the defendant,” they told WSJ, as per TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Edens is anticipated to provide testimony at Luo's trial scheduled for later this year. She has been released on a bond of $500,000 and is presently under house arrest. Here's what Changli ‘Sophia’ Luo's lawyers said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Edens is anticipated to provide testimony at Luo's trial scheduled for later this year. She has been released on a bond of $500,000 and is presently under house arrest. Here's what Changli ‘Sophia’ Luo's lawyers said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Luo's legal representatives are requesting that the judge dismiss the charges against her. They assert that her sexual interaction with Edens was "inappropriate and aggressive" and that she is merely seeking justice and compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luo's legal representatives are requesting that the judge dismiss the charges against her. They assert that her sexual interaction with Edens was "inappropriate and aggressive" and that she is merely seeking justice and compensation. {{/usCountry}}

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Luo was bailed out of prison by a Chinese foreign agent — and has deep connection with the country, bombshell court documents revealed, as per NY POST.

Robin Mui assisted in Changli ‘Sophia’ Luo's release: Who is he?

Her bond was provided by Robin Mui — the CEO of a pro-Chinese Communist Party newspaper operating in the US.

Documents show that Mui gave $100,000 in cash to facilitate her release under house arrest.

Mui is a registered foreign agent and manages Sing Tao US, the New York City branch of a Chinese-owned media entity.

Campaign finance records reveal that he also made donations to the campaign of the disgraced Southern California Mayor Eileen Wang, who has confessed in court to being a Chinese asset.

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During a court hearing on December 3 following her arrest, the government contended that she posed a flight risk due to her substantial connections to China.

She had recently moved hundreds of thousands of dollars to accounts in China — including a significant portion of the $1 million that Edens provided her as part of a payoff agreement, which she allegedly later violated, according to federal authorities.

Records indicate that she possessed more assets in the communist country than in the United States, and prosecutors asserted that her father and other relatives reside there, as per The Post.

She was taken into custody after booking a flight from JFK International Airport to Hong Kong.

Her attorney contended that she posed no risk of fleeing and emphasized that she is not a citizen of China and had relinquished her US passport.

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He asserted that her intention was solely to travel to Hong Kong to see her ill father.

The government sought home confinement with GPS tracking and a substantial bond.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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