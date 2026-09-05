Clay Matthews net worth: Inside former Green Bay Packers star's fortune amid viral TMZ photos

Clay Matthews recently sparked plastic surgery rumors after viral photos appeared to show the former NFL star with a dramatically different face. However, the images were identified as AI-generated. Now, attention is also on what the former NFL star's net worth is, here is what we know:

What is Clay Matthews' net worth?

Clay Matthews, former Green Bay Packers linebacker, has a net worth of $50 million. (AP)

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Clay Matthews is a former American professional football player who has a net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He played most of his career with the Green Bay Packers and also spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He is the all-time sack leader for the Packers and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in 2011. Among his other career achievements, Matthews is a multiple-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

Also read: What happened to Clay Matthews? Alleged photos spark ‘plastic surgery’ claims; ‘are they real?’

Clay Matthews NFL career

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{{^usCountry}} Matthews is a former NFL linebacker best known for his decade-long career with the Green Bay Packers. Born William Clay Matthews III, he was selected by the Packers with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft after playing college football at USC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matthews is a former NFL linebacker best known for his decade-long career with the Green Bay Packers. Born William Clay Matthews III, he was selected by the Packers with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft after playing college football at USC. {{/usCountry}}

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He spent 10 seasons in Green Bay before joining the Los Angeles Rams for the 2019 season, which became his final year in the NFL. During his 11-season career, Matthews was selected to six Pro Bowls and recorded 91.5 sacks. He also helped the Packers defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in February 2011, as per Hollywood Life.

Matthews is 40 years old as of September 2026. He was born on May 14, 1986, in Northridge, California.

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Also read: Aaron Rodgers makes rare ‘mystery wife’ Brittani admission as fatherhood becomes part of his post-NFL plans

Did Clay Matthews get plastic surgery and are those images real?

Matthews became the subject of unexpected plastic surgery speculation on September 4, 2026, after TMZ shared photos appearing to show the former NFL star with a dramatically different face. The images quickly went viral, with fans questioning what happened to Matthews and whether he had undergone cosmetic work.

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However, there is no credible evidence that Matthews recently underwent plastic surgery.

The photos are likely AI-generated, as Clay Matthews recently appeared on a podcast looking normal and similar to his usual appearance. A major change like the one shown in the viral images would be unlikely to happen within just a few hours.

The X Community Note said, “The post uses AI-generated images falsely depicting Clay Matthews after cosmetic work. No credible sources report any such change.”

The images were shared as part of an advertisement, but it is still unclear what exactly the ad was promoting. So far, Clay Matthews has not shared anything about it on his social media accounts.