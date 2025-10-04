Browns injury report: Who's in, who's out vs Vikings Week 5 clash?

The Cleveland Browns’s preparations for their game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings have run into some difficulties with two players being deemed “questionable” and one ruled out. This game, all set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, will see Myles Garrett take the field after the defensive end had been featured on the injury report earlier. The Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings game takes place on Sunday, October 5.(AP)

The two players listed as “questionable” on the injury report are offensive tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Greg Newsome II. The confirmed absentee for the game is defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.

ABC News 5 Cleveland reports that Conklin is nursing an elbow injury sustained before the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Some progress has been made by him as he had his first full practice session on Friday. Newsome has a hamstring injury, which has limited his participation in practice.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is hoping for both players to recover.

“He’s pushing. Has been pushing really hard these last few weeks, so I’m hopeful, but we’ve got to get through the next few days,” he said about Conklin, as per ABC News 5 Cleveland.

“Maybe there was something lingering, maybe from the game, but (it happened) Wednesday. He’s working through it, so we’ll see,” the head coach told the media about Newsome.

Also Read: Dillon Gabriel vs Shedeur Sanders heats up; real reason behind Browns' decision revealed

Browns vs Vikings preview

While the Browns have a couple of injury-related issues, the Vikings are also struggling with a few problems of their own.

According to NFL.com, as many as three players are “questionable” and six are ruled out. Quarterback Carson Wentz has had a mixed season, starting strong against the Bengals but then getting sacked six times in Week 4. With Garrett back in the lineup for the Browns, it is going to be a challenging task for the QB to make a mark.

The Browns are in desperate need of a win as they are 1-3 on the season after the first four weeks. The Vikings, on the other hand, are 2-2.

Cleveland will be pinning their hopes on rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will have his first start of his career on Sunday. He has been brought in to bolster the unit after disappointing outings for veteran Joe Flacco, NFL.com reports.

Also Read: Brock Bowers injury: Will Raiders' tight end play in Week 5? Head coach Pete Carroll shares update

FAQs

When does the Browns vs Vikings game take place?

The Browns vs Vikings game will be played on Sunday, October 5. It will start at 9:30 AM ET.

What is the venue for the Browns vs Vikings game?

This contest will be an overseas one as the game takes place in London, on the home ground of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club.

Who will be the quarterbacks for the two teams?

Dillon Gabriel will be the QB for the Browns while Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings.