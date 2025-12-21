College Football Playoff 2025-26 schedule set: Check dates, matchups and more

Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels makes a pass during the second quarter of the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP) The College Football Playoff for the 2025-26 season will run from mid-December to January, culminating in the championship at Hard Rock Stadium. The College Football Playoff schedule for the 2025-26 season is officially set, marking the second year of the expanded 12-team format. The bracket and opening-round matchups were announced Sunday. Postseason play runs from mid-December through the national championship game in January, according to the NCAA.

Games will be played from Dec. 19, 2025, through Jan. 19, 2026, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

First-round games open CFP action

The playoff begins with first-round games on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. Alabama already advanced with a win over Oklahoma on Friday night as per local time. Three matchups are scheduled for Saturday across multiple networks.

Saturday’s slate includes Texas A&M hosting Miami, Ole Miss facing Tulane, and Oregon taking on James Madison. According to the NCAA, all first-round games are part of the 12-team bracket introduced last season.

Quarterfinal action will take place on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, featuring traditional New Year’s Six bowl sites.

Ohio State will face the winner of Texas A&M-Miami in the Cotton Bowl, while the Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl will also host quarterfinal matchups on New Year’s Day. All quarterfinal games will air on ESPN platforms, per the NCAA schedule.

Semifinals and national championship details

The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, with games held at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The season will conclude with the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. ESPN will carry the championship broadcast, according to the NCAA.

As bowl season continues alongside the playoff, CBS Sports reported that several first-round CFP games feature sizable point spreads. Beyond the playoff, more than 30 bowl games remain on the postseason schedule, with notable matchups including Michigan vs. Texas in the Citrus Bowl and Penn State vs. Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The NCAA also confirmed future championship locations, with Miami hosting again in 2026 and Las Vegas set to host the title game in 2027 at Allegiant Stadium.