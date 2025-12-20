‘Why Carson Beck left Georgia?’: Miami fans frustrated with QB; Texas' Marcel Reed on top

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies (Getty Images via AFP) Miami Hurricane fans were simply frustrated in the opening minutes of their college football playoff game against Texas on Saturday Miami Hurricane fans were simply frustrated in the opening minutes of their college football playoff game against Texas on Saturday. The reason was quarterback Carson Beck. The 23-year-old struggled through the first half when his opposite number, Marcel Reed, seemed more comfortable, completing 10 of his 14 attempts for over 100 yards. Beck, on the other hand, was 5-7 for a mere eight yards.

“Why did Carson Beck transfer from Georgia?” one fan asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They were referring to the star QB's stunning move this year, when he chose to move to Miami.

Why Carson Beck moved to Miami

Beck’s move to Miami came after a dramatic change in plans that unfolded over several weeks following Georgia’s postseason run. He initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on December 28, just days after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing elbow, an injury he suffered during the SEC championship game.

That trajectory shifted after Georgia’s season ended with a loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal. On January 9, Beck entered the NCAA transfer portal, and one day later, he revealed on Instagram that he would be transferring to Miami.

The decision to return to college football followed a season in which Beck’s draft outlook cooled. Once viewed as a potential top overall pick, his stock dipped after he threw a career-high 12 interceptions and saw his completion rate fall from 72.4 percent in 2023 to 64.7 percent in 2024. ESPN reported that NFL teams graded him anywhere from a first-round to a third-round prospect.

Speaking about the move, Beck emphasized the desire for a reset after a long stay in Athens. “I had been at Georgia for five years, and I'm super appreciative of my time there. But, I always think there is a shelf life on things and I just think it was time for a fresh start for me and I think that is what ultimately led to me coming down here at Miami,”