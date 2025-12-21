Michael Irvin celebrates Miami, Carson Beck's CFP win vs Texas in unique style, fans amused - Video

Former Miami Hurricanes player Michael Irvin celebrates with Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Michael Irvin was on the sideline, supporting Miami in their College Football Playoff game against Texas A&M on Saturday Michael Irvin was on the sideline, supporting Miami in their College Football Playoff game against Texas A&M on Saturday. The NFL legend couldn't stop himself from celebrating in his unique way. The Hurricanes won the game 10-3. They will now play Ohio State in the next round on New Year's Eve in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

The decisive moment came late in the fourth quarter, when freshman receiver Malachi Toney hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes remaining to break a scoreless tie. The game-winner capped a dramatic turnaround for Toney, who had earlier lost a fumble that briefly threatened to derail Miami’s hopes.

That mistake appeared costly when Dalton Brooks forced the ball loose and Daymion Sanford recovered it near midfield with about seven minutes left. Toney was visibly shaken on the sideline, but teammates rallied around him, urging him to stay focused.

Irvin's star moment came just before the game-winning touchdown, when the game was tied at 3-3. He got down on his knees and placed both his hands on the ground.

“Michael Irvin on the Miami sidelines looking like a man who hasn’t experienced playoff success in decades,” one person reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Michael Irvin needs to win Alumni of the Year 😭😭😭😭😭” another one added.

Michael Irvin is a former NFL wide receiver, Hall of Famer, and current broadcaster. Drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988, he played 12 seasons (1988–1999), earning three Super Bowl rings (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) and five Pro Bowl nods. A key part of the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, Irvin amassed 11,904 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, he’s now a prominent analyst on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and NFL Network’s Total Access.