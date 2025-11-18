The Washington Commanders have released kicker Matt Gay, the team announced on Monday. Commanders release PK Matt Gay

After two solid seasons in Indianapolis, Gay, 31, was released by the Colts on April 10, 2025 and quickly signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal two weeks later with Washington.

Gay converted 13 of 19 field goal attempts and all 22 extra-point attempts in 10 games for the Commanders. However, he missed a pair of 50-yard attempts on Sunday in Washington's 16-13 overtime loss.

The seven-year veteran was 4 of 9 from 50-plus yards out this season.

Gay was a fifth-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2019. He earned the starting job with the Bucs that fall, but was waived after their 2020 training camp.

He signed on with the Colts' practice squad, but was snatched up by the Los Angeles Rams and competed in 41 games with the Rams. He was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl when he converted 32 of 34 field goal attempts, including 4 of 5 from 50 yards or more.

Gay earned a ring with the Rams, converting one 41-yard field goal and both extra-point attempts in Super Bowl LVI.

He returned to Indianapolis in 2023, signing a four-year, $22.5 million deal, the largest for a free agent kicker in NFL history. Gay become the first kicker in NFL history to convert four 50-plus yard field goals in a game, including a game-winner in overtime to help defeat Baltimore, 22-19.

Field Level Media

