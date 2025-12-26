Croskey-Merritt's 105-yard rushing performance gives Commanders hope for future Croskey-Merritt's 105-yard rushing performance gives Commanders hope for future LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders have reached the point in the season when assessing talent for next year is almost as important as winning now.

Toward that end, the Commanders just might have found their running back of the future.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt put on an impressive display of speed, power and finesse Thursday in Washington's 30-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 24-year-old rookie ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, including an electrifying 72-yard jaunt in the third quarter that brought the Commanders to 24-17. Although Washington never could make up the deficit, Croskey-Merritt provided hope that the team next year will be able to provide running support for franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“I just feel like I got to keep growing,” Croskey-Merritt said, “I'm thankful to have this team around, especially in my running back room. They keep me going. I feel like it's a growing process for me every day.”

The Commanders have lost nine of 10 and long ago were eliminated from postseason contention. But next year, with Daniels healthy and Croskey-Merritt working with a year of NFL experience under his belt, things just might be a whole lot better.

If there was any question about Croskey-Merritt's breakaway speed, all doubt was lifted when he took off with the ball in his hand and 72 yards of turf lying in front of him.

“I saw daylight and I was like, ‘This is my chance to show when it’s an open field, I can take it the distance,” the seventh-round draft pick said. “It worked out. It worked out perfect.”

He certainly made an impression on Washington coach Dan Quinn.

“Finding the end zone, that's a big deal in the long run,” Quinn said. “Getting outside and finishing. I've also seen him grow a lot in the knowledge of the game, the game plan.”

On a day that 39-year-old quarterback Josh Johnson started in place of the injured Daniels and Marcus Mariota, the most notable player on Washington's offense was Croskey-Merritt, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season.

“He goes out every day to get better,” Johnson said of Croskey-Merritt. “I'm so happy that he got to have his moment. It's great that people get to see his talents,, and he showcased them well.”

Croskey-Merritt was just 8 years old when Johnson made his NFL debut. Making his first start since 2021, Johnson turned back the clock with a solid performance that extended past simply handing the ball to Croskey-Merritt and watching him run.

Johnson went 15 for 23 for 198 yards and no turnovers. That was enough to help Washington rally from an early 21-3 deficit to get within a touchdown on three different occasions.

“We just had a couple of plays here and there that we left on the field,” Johnson said. “It hurts.”

