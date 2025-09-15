Nico Hoerner doubled in two runs with two outs in the seventh inning to lift the host Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Cubs continue surge with win over Rays

The Cubs won their 29th series of the season and still hold the top wild-card spot in the National League after winning for the fourth time in their past five games.

Javier Assad picked up the win in relief, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Edwin Uceta took the loss for the Rays , who fell for fourth time in five games.

Uceta gave up a leadoff single to Willi Castro in the seventh, and Matt Shaw singled with one out. Michael Busch struck out for the second out, but Hoerner capped a three-RBI day with his double down the left field line to provide the winning margin.

The Rays wasted little time in taking the lead as Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero started the game with back-to-back home runs.

The Cubs cut the lead to one in their half of the first when Busch led off with an opposite-field double and Hoerner lined the first pitch he saw up the middle to score him.

The Rays got the run back in the third. Nick Fortes hit a two-run double, sending Brandon Lowe to third. Josh Lowe laid down a bunt back to Imanaga, but he missed the ball and Brandon Lowe scored to give the Rays a two-run lead.

Ian Happ cut the Rays' lead to one in the sixth when he hit his 22nd home run of the season.

The Rays blew a chance to extend their lead in the seventh when Brandon Lowe failed to slide on a play at second. Christopher Morel had reached first well before the play at second, but the umpires ruled Morel out when Lowe did not slide. Caminero had scored, but his run did not count, and Tampa Bay's lead stayed at 3-2.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga went five innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. He didn't walk anyone and struck out nine.

Rays starter Adrian Houser pitched six innings, permitting seven hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out two.

Field Level Media

