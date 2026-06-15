Daniel Cormier blasts Erik Trump for seeking betting info on UFC White House event; ‘won't stay silent…’

Former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier has put Erik Trump in an uneasy position after tweeting and then deleting screenshots of his texts. In the texts, Donald Trump's second son could be seen seeking information about the fighters on the UFC Freedom 250 card that he has bet on.

Donald Trump attends a LIV Golf tournament with his son Erik Trump (L).(Getty Images via AFP)

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Cormier coupled the post with a scathing caption but later deleted the post. "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent," the caption read.

"The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about. I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event."

What Erik Trump Allegedly Said

It followed screenshots of purported texts from Eric Trump, most likely on X. In the texts, Eric Trump allegedly asks Cormier: "Anything you can tell me about the fighters tomorrow? Who you got winning?"

Also read: UFC Freedom 250 weather update: What happens if rain disrupts White House Card?

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{{^usCountry}} In a follow-up conversation the next day, Erik Trump allegedly asks Cormier, "Are you placing any bets?" Cormier then tells him that he is not allowed to bet as he is one of the commentators of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a follow-up conversation the next day, Erik Trump allegedly asks Cormier, "Are you placing any bets?" Cormier then tells him that he is not allowed to bet as he is one of the commentators of the event. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Erik Trump then allegedly tries to circle around to the key question: "Are any of the fighter injured that you know of?" To which Cormier replies: "I'm not quite sure why you're asking me this, but I think they're all in good shape." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erik Trump then allegedly tries to circle around to the key question: "Are any of the fighter injured that you know of?" To which Cormier replies: "I'm not quite sure why you're asking me this, but I think they're all in good shape." {{/usCountry}}

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Erik Trump then allegedly gets more direct with his question. "I'll just cut to the chase," he states, per the screenshots. "I've been eyeing the Lopes fight, and I think an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic," followed by two dollar signs.

Also read: Dana White and Kai Trump share playful UFC ‘face off’ video before White House event; watch

Finally, Cormier replies, "No, none of our fights is rigged. And honestly, I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that."

The screenshots were posted by the former MMA fighter and UFC commentator and were soon deleted. It is unclear why the 47-year-old took it down.

UFC Freedom 250 Delayed Due To Bad Weather

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The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, referred to popularly as the White House card, was slated to kick off at 8pm EST on Sunday. However, owing to bad weather in the Washington DC area, the event has now bee postponed by an hour.

UFC confirmed to reporters that the coverage of the fight will start at 8pm EST live from the White House lawns. But the actual fight will start at 9pm EST as rainy weather persists in DC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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