Daron Payne ejected for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown in Commanders vs. Lions game; shocking video surfaces

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected after throwing a punch at Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during Sunday night's game at Northwest Stadium. Daron Payne was ejected for throwing a punch at Lions WR Amon-Ra St.Brown.(X)

The altercation took place with 9:40 remaining in the second quarter, shortly after Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a touchdown run.

The incident could lead to a multi-game suspension for the 28-year-old lineman.

In a separate moment following the two-point conversion, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw appeared to push an official but was not ejected from the game.

Reactions

The video of the punch has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

One person wrote on X, "Footage of the Daron Payne incident. Yeahhhh you can't do that. That was stupid, especially from a veteran. The frustration of these players is boiling over."

Another added, "Daron Payne was ejected for throwing a right hook at Amon-Ra St.Brown, and Kinlaw pushed the official after the 2-pt conversion and is honestly lucky he wasn’t ejected too. Absolutely embarrassing by this defense."

A third person commented, "DaRon Payne PUNCHED Amon-Ra St. Brown and has been ejected from the game. Commanders already short handed, this was just dumb… you’re gonna hurt your hand more than the guy."

Another fan expressed, "Daron Payne should be released and I’m not kidding. Play on the field has always been subpar but stuff like this tops it off."

Another person wrote, “Daron Payne was ejected for throwing a punch on Amon-Ra St. Brown. That was certainly a choice.”