ASHBURN, Va. — Washington's Deebo Samuel was ruled out for Sunday because of an injured heel, leaving Jayden Daniels and the Commanders without any of their three top wide receivers for the team's game against the NFC rival Dallas Cowboys. Deebo Samuel's injured heel will keep him out of the Commanders' game at the Cowboys

Samuel had missed practice time in recent weeks because of his heel but always had managed to be uniform on game day until now. He leads Washington with 34 catches — no one else has more than 20 — and 315 yards receiving — no one else even has 200 — and is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin already had been ruled out for Sunday because of a lingering quadriceps muscle injury, the fourth consecutive game he'll miss. And another starting wideout, Noah Brown, went on injured reserve this week after missing the past four games with knee and groin issues.

McLaurin has been sidelined since getting hurt on a 56-yard catch in a 42-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 21. Until this prolonged absence, McLaurin had appeared in 72 consecutive regular-season games for the Commanders; he hadn’t missed one since late in the 2020 season.

The Commanders did get some good news Saturday, activating starting right guard Sam Cosmi off the Physically Unable to Perform List. He has yet to play this season after tearing a knee ligament during the playoffs.

They also brought cornerback Jonathan Jones off injured reserve. He has been out since injuring his hamstring in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In other moves, Washington released defensive end Jalyn Holmes and brought up receiver Robbie Chosen and defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the practice squad.

