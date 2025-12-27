'DeKaylin, tell the truth': Lions fan confronts DK Metcalf over punch, denies using racial slurs

DK Metcalf was involved in a sideline altercation with a Lions fan during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-24 road win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.(AP) Ryan Kennedy said he and his family have received multiple threats following online claims that he may have used racist language toward DK Metcalf. Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy, who was punched by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf during a Week 16 altercation, is asking the player to come forward and “tell the truth” amid accusations that Kennedy used racial slurs.

Speaking at a news conference with his attorneys on Friday, Kennedy denied the accusations, calling them “inaccurate and damaging.” He added that, since the altercation, he and his family have received multiple threats following online claims that he may have used racist language toward Metcalf.

"It is really hard to get me upset,” Kennedy said. “But there’s two things — animal abuse and racism — like I get hot right away. I want to be crystal clear about one thing: I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game. Actually, never. I’ve been a season-ticket holder for 15 years — I’ve never done that.”

Ryan Kennedy directly appealed to Metcalf, urging him to publicly confirm that no racial slurs were directed at him.

“DeKaylin, if you’re watching this… if you could just say that, please. My family is getting threats and it’s not cool,” Kennedy continued. “Whether you said that or not, I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to my family. And even if you did — I forgive you, man. That’s all I got. Go Lions."

Attorney Shawn Head said that Kennedy and his family have faced threats and harassment since the incident. He added that Kennedy’s business has also been negatively affected, including receiving poor online reviews.

"Metcalf does have the ability to explain what was not said," Head said at the press conference.

What happened at the game?

The incident occurred on December 21, 2025, during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-24 road win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

DK Metcalf was involved in a sideline altercation with a Lions fan seated in the front row.

Broadcast footage showed Metcalf approaching the fan, grabbing his shirt, and appearing to throw a closed-fist punch or swipe at his head.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the fan, Ryan Kennedy, later said the altercation began after he used Metcalf's full name, while Metcalf claimed he heard racial slurs. Metcalf was subsequently suspended for two games.