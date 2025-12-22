Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Why DK Metcalf slapped a fan during Steelers vs Lions; 'what did he say...'

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 05:00 am IST
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Dec 15.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Dec 15.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Steelers WR DK Metcalf sparked controversy after appearing to punch a Lions fan during Sunday’s game, drawing fan backlash and possible NFL discipline.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf courted a massive controversy in the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday after appearing to punch a fan during the game.

Metcalf walked over to a Lions fan in the audience, and the two briefly exchanged some words before Metcalf appeared to reach out to him and tried to punch him. The moment was captured on the broadcast, with fans slamming the wide receiver for the punch at the fan.

Under NFL rules and policies, punching a fan is a serious violation with both league and potentially legal consequences.

Here's a video of the moment on Sunday night:

The fan was seated in the front row of the Steelers bench, wearing a blue wig and was holding a No. 4 DK Metcalf Steelers jersey in his hand. Likely assuming that the fan wanted the shirt signed, Metcalf, who was off the field then, walked over to the fan.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that the two exchanged brief words - it was unclear what - after which Metcalf tried to reach out to him, appearing to take a punch at the fan.

Also read: DK Metcalf punch row: Steelers WR got away after slapping Lions fan; ‘the rule is…’

Will DK Metcalf Be Suspended?

DK Metcalf did not get an in-game suspension for the punch row at the fan. However, it is likely that the NFL will take action against the wide receiver, leading to suspension and possibly fines. Despite what the fan might have said to Metcalf, the NFL strictly prohibits violent physical contact with fans during game and players get both suspension and fines for such actions.

As a result, though DK Metcalf will finish the Lions game, his status remains uncertain when the Steelers face the Cleveland Browns next week.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shamik Banerjee

    Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Why DK Metcalf slapped a fan during Steelers vs Lions; 'what did he say...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On