Derrick Harmon injury update: What happened to Steelers' star? Will he return vs Panthers?

Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive tackle Derrick Harmon suffered an injury during today's game against Carolina Panthers. The team's Senior Director of Communications confirmed the same in an X post, saying “DT Derrick Harmon sustained a knee injury and is out for the rest of tonight's game.” Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive tackle Derrick Harmon(AP)

The Steelers scored late in the first half to enter halftime tied 10-10 with the Panthers. However, they have to play the second half without Harmon on the team.

What happened to Derrick Harmon

Harmon, who was the Steelers' first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, was able to leave the field on his own accord after he went down. However, he had to be taken to the locker room on the cart, and looked dejected.

While the exact details or extent of the injury remains unknown, one cannot be sure if the Steelers decided to rule him out because the injury was serious, or if this was just a precautionary move on their part.

Also, given that details about Harmon's injury are not clear yet, it is best to await an official confirmation from team doctors. However, Cleveland Clinic notes that knee sprains – which are most common types of knee injuries – take a few weeks to heal. The more severe cases take a few months.

Will Derrick Harmon be back for the next game?

The Steelers start their season against the New York Jets, with a game on September 7. Given there is some time until the next fixture, Harmon could be eyeing a comeback.

Harmon has had a laudable preseason run, and got his first sack as a pro last week, in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is also slotted to start opposite Cam Heyward, a veteran of the game. Naturally, the injury has left fans worried.

“I sure hope Derrick Harmon's injury isn't serious. By all accounts, he's been having an excellent summer,” one person said on X. Now, Harmon has been seen on the sideline with his teammates, which has given fans hope. “DL Derrick Harmon, who was carted off the field in the 1st half, walked back on to the field and is on the sideline with teammates,” commented a page.

“Derrick Harmon smiling and laughing on the bench with Cam Heyward and TJ Watt. Looks like the Steelers dodged a serious injury,” remarked another.